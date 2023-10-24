WATCH LIVE

Man injured in shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway on South Side: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 24, 2023 3:42AM
Man injured in shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway: ISP
A Chicago shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street left one person injured, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the shooting happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 130th Street on Chicago's South Side just after 4 p.m.

Troopers responded to reports of a shooting and found a victim, who was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

ISP said their investigation is active and ongoing, but did not immediately provide further information.

