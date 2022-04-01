chicago shooting

Dan Ryan Expressway shooting leaves 1 injured, causes lane closures, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Dan Ryan Expressway shooting injures 1, causes traffic: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting happened near 66th Street around 3:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes. ISP said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police are now closing some lanes during the evening rush while they investigate the scene. At approximately 5:05 p.m. the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down at Marquette Express Lanes for the investigation. Traffic has been diverted into the local lanes.

The police investigation is causing a traffic backup.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
