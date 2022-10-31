Montgomery shooting: Police find person shot, killed at west suburban home

A Village of Montgomery, IL shooting left one person killed at a at Oak Ridge Lane home, the police department said.

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in the far western suburbs are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to a home on Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery, around noon on Monday.

Police said they found someone unresponsive at the home.

ABC7 was told the incident is domestic-related and there is no threat to the public.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

