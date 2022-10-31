Montgomery shooting: Police find person shot, killed at west suburban home

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in the far western suburbs are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting.
Officers responded to a home on Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery, around noon on Monday.
SEE ALSO | Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 35 shot, 5 killed in Halloween weekend violence, CPD says
Police said they found someone unresponsive at the home.
ABC7 was told the incident is domestic-related and there is no threat to the public.
Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.
RELATED | Pilsen shooting: Woman shot while taking out trash, Chicago police say