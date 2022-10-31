Chicago shootings: 5 juveniles among 35 shot, 5 killed in Halloween weekend violence, CPD says

A man, 20, was shot in the face Saturday morning while sitting in a parked car on W. Sunnyside in Albany Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 35 people have been shot, five fatally in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

Two people were wounded in a drive-by Sunday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

Two men, 30 and 28, were walking outside about 11:20 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone in a passing sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

The older man was shot in the torso, and the younger man was struck in the buttocks, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

A 15-year-old boy was among six people shot in about half an hour early Sunday in Chicago. At about 2 a.m., the teen was walking with another person in the 5400-block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was shot in the left leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At about 2:25 a.m., two men, 27 and 25, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2300-block of West Taylor Street when someone inside another vehicle opened fire, striking them both, officials said. The older man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in critical condition, authorities said. The younger man was dropped off at the same hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

Around the same time, a 24-year-old man was walking in the 9700-block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone in a black sedan opened fire, striking him in the right leg, police said. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and he was listed in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, two women, 25 and 23, were standing in a kitchen of a home in the 3600-block of North Newcastle Avenue when someone opened fire from outside, police said. The older woman was grazed in the left knee and was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger woman was grazed in the left arm and refused medical attention. No one from any of the attacks was in custody.

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday night on the Near South Side. Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head about 7 p.m. in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in an alley in the 1900-block of South State Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Additional information was not available. No arrests were made.

A woman was fatally shot early Sunday in Montclare on the Northwest Side. The woman, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 3:10 a.m. in the 6800-block of West Grand Avenue when someone inside a vehicle opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody.

The woman is the first person killed in Montclare so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The neighborhood recorded four other murders since 2018, according to Sun-Times data. No homicides were reported in the area in 2019.

A man was shot during a fight early Sunday in a West Pullman apartment on the Far South Side. The man, 33, was fighting someone he knew about 12:50 a.m. inside the apartment in the 300-block of West 116th Street when he was shot in the right leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No one was in custody.

SATURDAY

A man is dead and two women are injured after a shooting and crash on the city's Southwest Side, the Chicago Fire Department said. The incident happened at about 2:25 p.m. on Saturday near South Damen Avenue and West 17th Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, officials said. A man, 18, was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died. Two women, 41 and 32, were injured in the crash, officials said. They were also transported to Stroger Hospital. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

Another man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The man, 26, was outside about 10:35 a.m. in the 1100-block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot in his abdomen, right bicep and right knee, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. No one was in custody.

Hours later, a man was shot and killed near the front of a residence Saturday in Fernwood on the Far South Side. The man, 27, was shot in the neck about 6:15 p.m. outside a home in the 400-block of West 104th Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Further information about the shooting was not available. No one was in custody.

In nonfatal Saturday shootings, a child was shot near a West Side sidewalk on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said. The shooting happened at about 5:08 p.m. in the Little Italy neighborhood's 1000-block of West 13th Street, police said. A 12-year-old boy was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the leg. The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Hours later, a woman was shot while taking out the trash Saturday night on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Pilsen neighborhood's 1900-block of South Miller Street at about 8:24 p.m., police said. Someone inside a black SUV started shooting at people inside a blue sedan. A 20-year-old woman, who was taking out the trash, was shot in the leg, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Earlier that day, a man was shot in the face while inside a parked vehicle Saturday morning on the city's Northwest Side Chicago police said. It happened around 6:33 a.m. in the 3500-block of W. Sunnyside in the Albany Park neighborhood. Police said someone approached him and began firing shots. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with one gunshot wound to the face. He's listed in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.

Last weekend 51 people were shot, 10 fatally.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.