Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was followed, shot and killed on the South Side on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood's 1900 block of East 79th Street at about 8:38 a.m., police said. A male person followed the 17-year-old boy to the block and opened fire. The shooter then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The teen, shot multiple times in the body, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

