Goodwill helps you get in the Halloween spirit for prices that don't frighten

Halloween is almost here - are you ready? If you don't have your costume yet, don't worry - Goodwill is here to help! With a little imagination and creativity and very little money, you can be the hit of the party. Fashion and Design Expert from Goodwill Merri Cvetan showed Windy City Live some great looks.Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago operate 69 Goodwill Store & Donation Centers and 7 Attended Donation Centers around the Chicago area so you will always find something new and unique. And the money goes to a great cause: revenue from the sale of donated items help fund job training and other Goodwill mission programs and services. Plus their workforce Connection Centers (Englewood, North Riverside, Lombard) offer free job search assistance and resources.This year, Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Goodwill feels truly blessed to be able to be a part of so many great communities and to continue to evolve our mission services to meet the needs of the times. The funds from our Goodwill Store & Donation Centers are one such way that we are doing that. Goodwill's mission is to provide jobs, training and supportive services for people with disabilities and disadvantages who seek greater independence.To find your possibilities, and the Amazing Goodwill store nearest you, visit the Goodwill website: