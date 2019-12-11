Holiday toys 2019: Hot picks from The Toy Insider

The holidays are almost here. Are you still on the fence as to which toys will "wow" your kids? Ali Mierzejewski, editor-in-chief of the The Toy Insider, showed us what's hot for the holidays.
HOT HOLIDAY TOYS FOR 2019
ORB FLOWTONIA (ORB)
-Mold! Stretch! Flow! The play possibilities are endless!
-It's like magic! ORB Flowtonia "Flows From Solid To Fluid In Seconds'! It's Scented! It Sparkles! It's silky smooth!
-It's mesmerizing - stretch it and watch its magical strands flow in the most enchanting magical motion.
-Packaged in a unique, fun, zany, whimsically themed shaped storage container, the creations are endless!
-Stretch it , Pull it , Drizzle it - ORB Flowtonia can not only take it, it 'Rolls with the Flow' transforming into beautiful, unique shapes and characters!
-The ultimate in mess free fun!
-Comes in four vibrant colors! ORB Flowtonia takes tactile play to a whole new level.
-ORB Flowtonia is the ultimate tactile sensation - it's solid, it's stretchy, it's transformative & mesmerising!
-ORB Flowtonia becomes any shape you can imagine, maintains the most amazing detail and definition, and then it flows - sparkling, scented, enchanting strands of sheer flowing beauty.
-Ages: 5+
-MSRP: $4.99
-Available: Claire's, AC Moore, Five Below
VENDEES (HORIZON)
-Vendees are surprise style dispensers that include 5 fun surprises, revealed through interactive packaging!
-Unwrap your Vendees dispenser, then explore the different pull tabs and compartments to unveil fun surprises from keychains and erasers to temporary tattoos and scrunchies!
-Once you've revealed all 5 surprises, the experience isn't over!
-Get creative with various activities from custom lip balm creations to painting fun ceramic figures.
-Design an exciting dessert-like creation inspired by your favorite treat with Vendees Sweet Treat Bath Bombs ! Create eye-catching patterns using sparkling
glitter, colorful confetti, sprinkles and soap frosting that make your Sugar Bomb stand out. Pop your decorated Sugar Bomb into a bowl with warm water to watch it fizz and gradually transform your water into a vibrant color!
-Express yourself as you create trendy and stylish nail designs with Vendees Go Wild! Nail Art ! Make your nails pop with bright colors including pink, orange and green or if you're in a hurry simply stick on a set of adhesive nails. Decorate your nails with vibrant stickers and stamps for an eye-catching look!
-Pamper yourself as you create your own lip balm line with the Vendees D.I.Y. Atomic Rainbow Lip Balm kit! Learn what it takes to create scented and fruity flavored lip balms that reflect your personal style and creativity. Create one-of-a-kind lip balms as you layer fun and vibrant colors for a rainbow effect. Mix in sweet-smelling fragrances to make your own signature scent to add to each lip balm creation.
-Create a customized unicorn figurine with colorful paints and fun patterns with the Vendees Holographic Unicorn Paintables ! Embellish this whimsical sculpture with sparkling glitter, and an easy-to-use paint brush to add an eye-catching holographic effect. Express your creativity as you learn to mix paint colors for new hues that make your details pop!
-Age: 6+
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Michaels
BAA BAA BUBBLES (SPIN MASTER GAMES)
-Decide who goes first by seeing who can say "Baaa" for the longest amount of time! Then proceed clockwise.
-Choose a meadow tile and push down. Bubbles' head the number of times shown on the tile to feed her. If Bubbles doesn't sneeze, keep your tile. If she is allergic to what she eats, she'll sneeze, and you'll lose your tile!
-Play until all tiles are flipped. At the end, add up the numbers on your tiles. Whoever has the highest number wins!
-Ages: 4+, 2-4 players
-MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Walmart, Target and Amazon
RESCUE HEROES TRANSFORMING FIRE TRUCK (MATTEL)
-When a giant blaze breaks out, the Rescue Heroes team races into action with their fully loaded Fire Truck. Uh-oh, those flames are getting out of control!
-Pull the handle on the truck to transform it from a vehicle to a large, fire-fighting machine with emergency lights and alarm sounds.
-Use the ladder and claw to help remove debris, and pull the lever on the water cannon to launch projectiles and douse the flames!
-When everyone is safe and the situation is under control, the Transforming Fire Truck can be manually reset to vehicle mode, so the team can head out. Mission accomplished!
-Rescue Heroes figures sold separately.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: Walmart, Amazon
RIZMO (TOMY)
-From the far reaches of the Universe, comes the first-ever "Evolving Toy" that listens, learns, remembers and grows.
-Rizmo has traveled to Earth in search of love, music, and dance. As kids interact, cuddle, sing and play with Rizmo they will be surprised to experience the evolution of Rizmo over time as it grows & evolves from adorable baby Rizmo to playful kid Rizmo and ultimately the fun, music-loving adult Rizmo.
-There are many games and ways to play with your Rizmo. You can make music in "Music Maker" mode and even have Rizmo sing back the songs you sing in "Sing Back" mode!
-It might even remember songs from its baby stage! Many Rizmos came to Earth! Which Rizmo will you get?
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: Target
TOILET PAPER BLASTER SHEET STORM (JAKKS PACIFIC)
-Toilet Paper Blasters Sheet Storm transforms toilet paper into clean spitballs.
-It features rapid-fire pump action to blast spitballs up to 50 feet!
-One roll of toilet paper makes 350+ Spitballs for non-stop blasting action!
-Ages: 8+
-MSRP: $39.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
