Hot Summer Toys 2019: Toy Insider Mom Laurie Schacht's picks

HOT SUMMER TOYS FOR 2019
Party Essentials: Bunch O Balloons Party (ZURU)
-Take the time and hassle out of blowing up party balloons with Bunch O Balloons Party!
-Fill, tie and string up to 40 party balloons in just 40 seconds! There's no more blowing, no more tying and no need to add ribbon or string!
-Simply attach the stems to our Electric Party Pump and press GO! Within seconds, your Bunch O Balloons Party stems will fill and self-tie with ease and convenience.
-Each stem has 8 self-sealing balloons on it, you can choose between 1-stem, 2-stems or 5-stems and watch your balloons fill within 40 seconds!
-Every 3-stem Refill pack includes our handy helium adaptor which allows you to take your balloons to the next level by filling with helium!
-Whatever you choose, make sure you join the party and fill, tie and string up to 40 balloons in just 40 seconds!
-The reusable and refillable balloons are available in various colors and themes.
-Age: 5+
-MSRP: Party Pump Starter Pack-$14.99, 3-Stem Balloons-$9.99, Bunch O Balloons Party Starter Pack-$29.99
-Available: bunchoballoonsparty.com, Walmart in May 2019
Wave-A-Bubbles (ZING)
-Wave-A-Bubbles are double the size of Glove-A-Bubbles and create endless bubbles.
-Kids put on the gloves, dip them into the solution, and create bubbles with just a wave of their hand.
-They can choose from cute characters, including mermaid, dinosaur, bird, and frog.
-Each pack comes with 2 themed reusable gloves and bubble solution.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $4.99
-Available: Target
Glove-A-Bubbles (ZING)
-Churn out oodles and oodles of BUBBLES with just the wave of your hand with Glove-A-Bubbles! Get ready to wave and play! Kids simply remove the bubble pouch from the glove and pour one of the two bubble solutions into the pouch. Dip the glove into the bubble pouch. Wave your glove back and forth and watch tons of delightful bubbles form instantly, right before your eyes. Never ending bubbles for never ending fun!
-Glove-A-Bubbles come with one glove and two packs of bubble solution. The pouch is also re-sealable and refillable.
-Glove-A-Bubbles come in eight different animal-themed gloves, including lion, alligator, hippopotamus, elephant, dinosaur, panda, bunny and monkey. There's a Glove-A-Bubble for everyone!
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $2.99
-Available: Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Sam's Club
Pop Pops (YULU)
-Combines the "addiction" of popping bubble wrap, the satisfaction of slime, collectibles, and unboxing!
-More than 60 varieties including rare, super rare, and special editions!
-Pop the bubble, slime oozes out; play with the slime to see which collectible you get!
-Great visual: with popping sound and oozing slime!
-Pop Pops come in two varieties - the super cute Pop Pop Pets and super gross Pop Pop Snotz.
-Each 6 pack contains two surprise figures, each 12 pack contains four surprise figures. Can be combined with Pop Pops Hammer.
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: 6 Pack MSRP: $4.99 / 12 Pack MSRP: $7.99
-Available: Walmart, Target
HOT SUMMER TOYS PART 2
Ritzy Rollerz (TOMY)
-Ritzy Rollerz are unique in their own way; from their personalities to their unique 'adorability' features like real hair, fur, and shiny chrome.
-Each Ritzy Roller comes with 12 random ritzy charms that you can use to bling out their wheels!
-If you're lucky, you might find a rare gem charm inside the opening booty trunk!
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: $5.99
-Available: Amazon
TLC Kritters (REDWOOD VENTURES)
-It's TLC Kritters from Redwood Ventures!
-These adorable pet gender reveal collectible plaything!
-Open the tiny incubator to reveal which super cute baby animal you have received (blind bag, unboxing trends).
-Drop the gender reveal packet in water to see if your kritter is a boy or a girl! The packet dissolves and accessories for your baby are released (Gender reveal trend, unboxing trend)
-Take off the Kritter's diaper and place in cool water to reveal a dirty diaper, shown through emojis, and clean it by dunking in warm water (demo for camera) (poop and emoji trends)
-8 to collect in total.
-Age: 5+
-MSRP: $9.99
-Available: Target
Princess Unicorn Carry Case (PLAYMOBIL)
-Kids can ride off on a magical adventure with the Princess Unicorn Carry Case.
-They can take a ride through the castle grounds with their magical creature.
-When playtime is over, simply store the pieces inside the case for next time.
-The set includes 1 adult figure, 1 child figure, a unicorn, rose bushes, detachable skirts, a basket, a palace railing, and other accessories.
-Age: 4+
-MSRP: $14.99
-Available: playmobil.us, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble
Free Play Magnatab by Kid O (PLAYMONSTER)
-Let the magnetic stylus be your pen and the bead board be your paper.
-Use your imagination to draw shapes, letters, and pictures, popping individual beads to the surface for a sensory-based play experience.
-Erases with the tip of your finger, or by swiping across the beads with the side of the stylus.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $24.99
-Available: playmonster.com, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart
Middleton Dolls Newborn Twins (MADAME ALEXANDER DOLL COMPANY)
-Double the fun and double the love with twins!
-This beautiful pair is carefully handcrafted right down to the tiny folds and creases on their hands and feet.
-Dressed in a playful pink outfit and hat, the little girl holds tight to a furry animal friend.
-The twin boy wears a soft blue and grey outfit while he cuddles a soft elephant toy.
-Their lifelike eyes and rosy cheeks give these siblings a realistic look to bolster the imagination.
-Your child will love hugging and holding the twins' snuggly soft bodies. This perfect pair also includes adoption certificates your child can personalize.
-Age: 2+
-MSRP: $119.95
-Available: Amazon
Amazing Rescue 50-piece set (MAGFORMERS)
-Click and create your own adventure with Magformers AMAZING Rescue 50-piece set!
-Design and create your own fire adventure.
-Build a fire station and fire truck, add wheels and fire accessories.
-This 50 piece set comes with 24 magnetic pieces, 2 characters, emergency vehicle accessories and so much more to keep the city safe.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: magformers.com
Jixelz 700 and 1,500-piece set (Fat Brain Toy)
-Classic puzzle fun becomes an adventure in pixelated creativity!
-Each set comes with either 700 or 1,500 vibrant, precision-cut micro jigsaw pieces. Follow the instructions to transform the tiny pixel puzzle pieces into vibrant designs.
-Build a cat and a dog with the Playful Pets set!
-Or why not get creative and invent your own designs or why not collect them all, combine them all, and build something HUGE?
-All Jixels hold together strong - no ironing needed! - and they fit together easily without any frustration.
-Let your big ideas shine bright with Jixels!
-Age: 6+
-MSRP: $9.95 - $16.96
-Available: fatbraintoys.com, Amazon