How to curb your impulse shopping problem

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you have an impulse shopping problem?"YOLO shopping," or impulsive shopping, is easier than ever when you're scrolling through social media sites to just buy whatever you want really quickly.According to Lending Club, one in four millennials are victim to "YOLO shopping" and making quick purchases. So, what can you do to avoid it?ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles recommends sitting down for up to 20 minutes, writing a budget and sticking to it.You can also refrain from impulse shopping by putting items in your online shopping cart, then returning about 72 hours and asking yourself, "Do I really need this?"Try deleting all of the shopping apps you have on your smart phone. There might be plenty that you don't need, and removing them can help avoid temptation.