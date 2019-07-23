Quick Tip

How to spot a gas pump skimmer

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report suggests more skimmers could be striking self-pay gas pumps, trying to drain your accounts as you fill up. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has an I-Team Quick Tip to help you spot a skimmer at the pump.

According to CompareCards.com, 23 percent of Americans have been the victim of skimming at the gas pump, up 8 percent from last year. Here's what you can do to spot the scam and spot skimmers:

First, wiggle on the card slider to see if it comes loose. If it does, there could be a skimmer.

You should also check and see if the cover of the pump comes loose - that could be a sign there could be a skimmer inside.

Finally, use your hand to cover your PIN when you are entering it in case there is a hidden camera.

If you are a victim of gas pump skimming, report it immediately to your bank to increase your chances of getting a refund. Remember to monitor all of your transactions on line and via text alerts.

Key findings from CompareCards.com
The percentage of drivers who said they suspect they were a victim of skimming in the past 12 months has risen to 23% in 2019 from 15% in 2018.

  • 51% of respondents said they've changed the way they pay for gas because of skimming concerns. Last year, that was 38%.

  • 37% of people said they're more worried about skimming than they were 12 months ago. Less than 10% said less.

  • 33% of people said they'd heard of a friend/relative/co-worker who had been a victim of skimming.

  • The higher your income, the more likely you are to say you have been a victim.

  • The younger you are, the more likely you are to say that you've been a victim and that you have changed the way you pay.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    shoppingamazonquick tipdealsi teamonline shopping
    Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QUICK TIP
    Amazon Prime Day: Do's and don'ts according to experts
    Quick Tip: Dealerships posing as private sellers on Craigslist
    Burglars target unlocked apartment doors
    Robocall crackdown: What to do if you receive a spam call
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Mayor Lightfoot proposes changes to Chicago's system of fines, fees
    Judge expected to decide on unsealing plea agreement in River North murder trial
    Man carjacked, hit in head with gun in South Loop
    Robert Mueller testimony: How to watch, what to expect
    R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
    USDA rule could affect food stamp eligibility for 3M
    World's largest locomotive Big Boy coming to West Chicago
    Show More
    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hero neighbor rushes in to save boy attacked by pit bull
    3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
    Disney worker punched in face by angry Chicago tourist, sheriff says
    Buffalo Grove HS graduate donates $1M to establish robotics lab
    Gov. Pritzker signs bills to protect immigrant youth
    More TOP STORIES News