How to spot a gas pump skimmer

According to CompareCards.com, 23 percent of Americans have been the victim of skimming at the gas pump, up 8 percent from last year. Here's what you can do to spot the scam and spot skimmers:
First, wiggle on the card slider to see if it comes loose. If it does, there could be a skimmer.
You should also check and see if the cover of the pump comes loose - that could be a sign there could be a skimmer inside.
Finally, use your hand to cover your PIN when you are entering it in case there is a hidden camera.
If you are a victim of gas pump skimming, report it immediately to your bank to increase your chances of getting a refund. Remember to monitor all of your transactions on line and via text alerts.
Key findings from CompareCards.com
The percentage of drivers who said they suspect they were a victim of skimming in the past 12 months has risen to 23% in 2019 from 15% in 2018.