How to spot a gas pump skimmer

51% of respondents said they've changed the way they pay for gas because of skimming concerns. Last year, that was 38%.

37% of people said they're more worried about skimming than they were 12 months ago. Less than 10% said less.

33% of people said they'd heard of a friend/relative/co-worker who had been a victim of skimming.

The higher your income, the more likely you are to say you have been a victim.

The younger you are, the more likely you are to say that you've been a victim and that you have changed the way you pay.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report suggests more skimmers could be striking self-pay gas pumps, trying to drain your accounts as you fill up. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has an I-Team Quick Tip to help you spot a skimmer at the pump.According to CompareCards.com , 23 percent of Americans have been the victim of skimming at the gas pump, up 8 percent from last year. Here's what you can do to spot the scam and spot skimmers:First, wiggle on the card slider to see if it comes loose. If it does, there could be a skimmer.You should also check and see if the cover of the pump comes loose - that could be a sign there could be a skimmer inside.Finally, use your hand to cover your PIN when you are entering it in case there is a hidden camera.If you are a victim of gas pump skimming, report it immediately to your bank to increase your chances of getting a refund. Remember to monitor all of your transactions on line and via text alerts.The percentage of drivers who said they suspect they were a victim of skimming in the past 12 months has risen to 23% in 2019 from 15% in 2018.