Online vehicle scams leave consumers with empty pockets and no car

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When it comes to car buying during the pandemic, more people are looking online for their next automobile purchase.

However, the Better Business Bureau says a major study shows that thousands of consumers have recently fallen victim to online vehicle scams.

The BBB says millions of dollars have been lost from people sending money but never receiving the cars.

Consumer Reporter Jason Knowles says you should always research any company's record online before you send them money.

Make sure they have a physical address in case there is a problem with the purchase.

Also, use a credit card for your down payment if you're buying a car online so you can dispute the charge if it turns out to be a scam.
