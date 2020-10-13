Quick Tip

Protect your money from gas station skimming device scams

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Skimming scams are on the rise, according to one consumer group.

Nearly a third of people who have purchased gas in a recent time period say that they were a victim of skimming at the gas pump, according to CompareCards.com.

Many gas pumps do not yet use chip technology so before when you swipe, you should inspect for a skimming device.

Shake the area where you swipe and see if it's loose or if there is a skimming device attached.

Also look out for hidden cameras which may be trying to capture your pin as you enter in the keypad.

You can also compare the device at the pump with another pump to make sure they look and feel the same.
