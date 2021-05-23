healthy living

Expert shares easy ways to prioritize self-care

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It is difficult for many to find time for self-care.

Lifestyle Specialist, Vegan Enthusiast & Inspirational Author, Maisha Wynn, at LiveToWynn shared some easy ways to add self-care to your routine without feeling like you're adding to your to-do list.

For emotional self-care, she recommends positive self-talk, saying "no" to unnecessary things, or setting up a weekly solo date with yourself.

For physical self-care, she said prioritize sleep, adopt a workout routine you love (so you'll stick to it), and choose healthy foods.

She said spiritual self-care means something different to everyone, but she said meditating, walking, prayer, or even just unplugging from the world around you can help.
