Scammers now targeting you through your smart TV, BBB warns

Hackers are now targeting you through your smart TV. Here's are some quick tips to avoid getting scammed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scammers have managed to find a new way to steal your personal information and money.

The Better Business Bureau said it has seen an increase of reports nationwide about scammers catching people off guard with pop-ups on their smart TV. The scammers seem to especially attack when people are streaming services.

Tips from the BBB:

If a "customer service" phone number appears in a pop-up, double-check it before calling and contact a streaming service directly or TV manufacturer's website to find their customers support number.

Don't click on links or fake websites that may show up as pop ups on smart TVs.

Scammers could also ask for remote access to your smart TV. Don't ever give control of your device to a stranger.