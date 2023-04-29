WATCH LIVE

Scammers now targeting you through your smart TV, BBB warns

Hackers catching people off guard with pop-ups

Saturday, April 29, 2023 6:04PM
Scam alert: Hackers now targeting you through your smart TV, BBB warns
Hackers are now targeting you through your smart TV. Here's are some quick tips to avoid getting scammed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scammers have managed to find a new way to steal your personal information and money.

The Better Business Bureau said it has seen an increase of reports nationwide about scammers catching people off guard with pop-ups on their smart TV. The scammers seem to especially attack when people are streaming services.

Tips from the BBB:

  • If a "customer service" phone number appears in a pop-up, double-check it before calling and contact a streaming service directly or TV manufacturer's website to find their customers support number.
  • Don't click on links or fake websites that may show up as pop ups on smart TVs.
  • Scammers could also ask for remote access to your smart TV. Don't ever give control of your device to a stranger.
