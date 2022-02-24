Weather snow squall: Meteorology student captures time lapse in Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- A meteorology student posted a time lapse of an apparent snow squall in Pennsylvania last weekend.It showed snow sweeping into State College, covering the area quickly.Snow squalls were forecast to bring localized whiteouts and dangerous travel conditions to parts of central Pennsylvania on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected across the region into Saturday evening, according to the NWS.There were also snow squall warnings in the Chicago area last Friday.A snow squall is defined as a short but intense burst of snow accompanied by strong winds that can produce whiteout or near whiteout conditions, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.