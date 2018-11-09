WINDY CITY LIVE

2018 ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive Presented by IHOP Kickoff

It's that time of year to get into the holiday spirit and help those in need.

CHICAGO --
The 6th Annual ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive presented by IHOP kicks off Friday, so from now until Dec. 16 we are encouraging viewers to stop by a local IHOP with a new unwrapped toy to donate. There will be bins prominently displayed to take your donation.

And IHOP has a gift for you! For your toy donation you will receive a $5 coupon for use in January at participating locations.

Donations go to Toys For Tots, and from the Marines, Sargent Cesar Rodarte and Marine Veteran George Heyman stop by WCL to tell us what your donation means to a child in need.

For the second year in a row we are having a "Stuff the Truck" event on Nov. 27 from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the IHOP in Melrose Park. Tracy Butler, along with Sargent Cesar Rodarte and other Marines will be LIVE during the morning newscasts, collecting new, unwrapped toys - you can stop by and help us make a child's wish come true this holiday season.

We are kicking off the drive on Veterans Day because IHOP wants to salute and thank all active and retired service men and women by offering them free "Red, White & Blue" pancakes when they show a valid military ID. This offer is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12. Valid identification includes U.S. Uniform Services ID Card, US Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earning Statement, Veteran's Organization Card, Photograph in Uniform, wearing of a uniform, Citation or Commendation, or Military Dog Tags.
