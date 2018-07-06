WINDY CITY LIVE

4 Star Chicagoan: Captain George Rabiela

Captain George Rabiela retired from the Chicago Fire Department, but he is still serving the community. (WLS)

Captain George Rabiela is a retired Chicago firefighter, but he is still serving the city.

Captain George gives trolley and birthday party tours on his truck. He also visited Las Vegas with his therapy dog, Brady, after the mass shooting and is growing out his beard to dress as Santa for orphanages in Mexico.

For more information about Captain George and his trolley tours, visit: www.olearysfiretours.com
