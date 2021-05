Our Chicago: Town hall focuses on mental health issues in children, adolescents | Watch Live

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

ABC 7, Chicago's No. 1 station for news, will present a virtual town hall exploring mental health issues in children and adolescents, what can be done to help them and how advocates are fostering mental wellness to combat negative mental health attitudes. Evelyn Holmes, ABC 7 CHICAGO EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter will moderate "OUR CHICAGO: Voices of the Community" available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, May 13, at 2:00 p.m.According to Youth.gov it is not uncommon for children and youth to experience various types of emotional distress as they mature, such as anxiety about school, or temporary periods of depression about being accepted by peers. When symptoms persist, kids and or their parents should seek professional assistance. However, those looking for help may face discrimination and negativity because of the stigma that can be associated with mental health issues.Evelyn Holmes will lead an important conversation with local community wellness advocates and clinical professionals to highlight the trends in behavioral health, the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of young children and adolescents, what parents can do to help their children as well as things children can do for themselves. Also explored is the stigma surrounding mental health and how professionals in this field are advocating to focus on mental wellness to lessen/eliminate the negative associations.This week's panel will include The Shift Wellness Rally Chicago, a free, interactive, youth-driven virtual wellness rally event on May 15th. They'll explain the event which will be available to local youth and talk about why Chicago is part of the tour.Guest panelists for this week's town hall include the following:-Dr. Arturo Carrillo, Brighton Park Neighborhood Council-Khaliah Marsh, BUILD Inc.-Te'Aira Malone-Zuccaro, Metropolitan Family Services-Adrienne Finch, The Shift Host/Lead Ambassador-Nesha Breashears, ThresholdsThe virtual town hall will also be exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.