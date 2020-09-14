salvation army

Salvation Army starts red kettle holiday fundraising early, hoping to 'rescue Christmas'

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The red kettles and bells may seem out of place in September, but this year the Salvation Army has started their holiday fundraising early due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their "Rescue Christmas" fundraising campaign began Monday.

"In the history of the Salvation Army, this is the first time we are starting early," said Capt. Tomas Valladares, Salvation Army.

Bell-ringers are typically seen closer to the holidays and the cold winter season, part of the holiday season sounds on bustling Chicago streets.

The organization offers food, shelter and support year-round, and wants to be there for the increasing number of families who need help this year.

"With the help of everyone, we have hope that we can help all those families, that's why we are out here so early," Valladares said.

The Salvation Army and many other non-profits anticipate charitable contributions to be down this holiday season, especially due to the economic consequences of the pandemic. But those same conditions - widespread layoff, furloughs and unemployment due to COVID-19 - mean the need for help is greater as well.

The Rescue Christmas campaign is also going virtual in hopes those who can will donate online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopcharityholidaysalvation armyfundraisercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALVATION ARMY
Trailer used to help with COVID-19 outbreak efforts stolen
Ways you can help during 'stay-at-home' order
Salvation Army Freedom Center offers hope, help to those in need on Chicago's West Side
Salvation Army collects first gold coin of season in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports lowest 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate since July
Chicago mom, son kicked off flight because he removed mask to eat
53 shot, 10 fatally in weekend shootings
Hazy skies over Chicago from wildfire smoke
Kenosha mayor releases plan to rebuild, address racism after Jacob Blake shooting
100 acres of land purchased as 'safe haven' for Black people
Taco Bell introduces Jalapeno Noir to its menu
Show More
U of I Hospital nurses' strike continues, with SEIU Local 73 workers join picket lines
Former WH Press Secretary 'speaks for herself' in new book
Mayor Lightfoot announces Contact Tracing Corps
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool
Could there have been life on Venus?
More TOP STORIES News