Markham church gets surprise donation to holiday pajama drive

It's the season for giving and we at Windy City LIVE want to help give back to those who are doing good things in our community. We received a letter from Evangelist Betty Lanier of the Kingdom Life Worship Center in Markham. This is the first year for their initiative called "Operation Snuggle." The goal is get 500 pairs of pajamas for girls and boys, toddlers through age 14, so they can be given to children in need at their event on Dec. 21.
They have gathered around 100 pairs - so they are far from their goal. They thought they were stopping by Windy City LIVE to get the word out - but we had a surprise for them! We asked our audience and staff to bring in new pajamas.
And we also reached out to our friends at Posh Peanut, an online boutique that carries pajamas, swaddle sets, crib sheets and more, all for children eight years and younger. All their clothes are soft and made from lightweight, eco-friendly bamboo. They were so happy to help that they sent 100 pairs of pajamas for the cause!!!
If you want to help out, please send or drop off donations to:
Operation Snuggle
c/o Evangelist Betty Lanier
Kingdom Life Worship Center
15400 S. Kedzie Ave.
Markham, IL 60428
Check out the church's Facebook page.
