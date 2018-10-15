Windy City Law

We looked at legal stories and interesting cases in the news with the legal expertise of Louis C. Cairo, a managing partner at GWC Law, one of Chicago's premier personal injury law firms.
Today's Topics:
The appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his impact on the Supreme Court of the U.S. Also, the Jason Van Dyke trial and how the guilty verdict could impact the Chicago Police Department.
