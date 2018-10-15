WINDY CITY LIVE

Windy City Law

EMBED </>More Videos

Louis C. Cairo, a managing partner at GWC Law, talked about the Brett Kavanaugh appointment to the Supreme Court and the Jason Van Dyke guilty verdict.

We looked at legal stories and interesting cases in the news with the legal expertise of Louis C. Cairo, a managing partner at GWC Law, one of Chicago's premier personal injury law firms.

You can contact GWC Law at JusticeStartsToday.com or call them at 312-999-9999.

Today's Topics:

The appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his impact on the Supreme Court of the U.S. Also, the Jason Van Dyke trial and how the guilty verdict could impact the Chicago Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVEbrett kavanaughjason van dyke
WINDY CITY LIVE
4 Star Chicagoan: Hello Baby
Next on Windy City LIVE
2 Minute Warning: Nick Cannon
Comedian Hari Kondabolu talks 'Simpsons,' Netflix special and mangoes
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
VIDEO: Woman blocks man from entering his St. Louis loft
Man who lost nose, eye to cancer told to cover face at restaurant
More Society
Top Stories
Sears filing for bankruptcy; stores closing; Eddie Lampert steps down
Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
Waukegan woman accused of killing boyfriend in hit-and-run
Man in custody after great-grandmother killed, aunt shot in Park Manor
Retired Andrew HS teacher missing over a month
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $654M
Show More
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
2 charged in River North restaurant robbery
VIDEO: Woman blocks man from entering his St. Louis loft
6 survive Six Flags' 30-hour coffin contest in St. Louis
Teen missing after 2 found dead in Wisconsin home
More News