Here's how to protect yourself from sports betting scams

Gambling during the game? Here's how to protect yourself as the Better Business Bureau says online scams are on the rise.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip for sports fans betting online.

According to the Better Business Bureau, sports betting scams are on the rise. Scammers will create fake betting websites that look trustworthy, but won't allow you to claim any of your earnings.

Con artists might blame technical issues or insist on depositing even more money to score your cash. So, how can you spot a sports betting scam?

First, don't fall for tempting ads on texts, emails and social media messages. Instead, look for approved sportsbooks that your area's gaming commission has approved. You can search them on bbb.org.

Make sure to read the fine print about withdrawing earnings before you bet, and don't believe promises that sound too good to be true.

Think twice if a website says you'll never lose a bet or will refund your money if you do.