Chicago Public Schools postpones basketball season, breaking with IHSA

The decision is in conflict with guidance released by the governor's office Tuesday that deems basketball a high-risk sport and that teams should not compete.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced late Thursday that the district is postponing its basketball season.The state's largest school system is breaking with the Illinois High School Association and following the state's guidance.In a tweet, CPS said: "We know that this is not the outcome so many of our students, parents and coaches wanted to see. But it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of COVID-19."This decision comes amid a confusing back-and-forth between the IHSA and Gov. JB Pritzker.On Tuesday, the state issued new guidelines that put some winter sports "on hold." Then on Wednesday, the IHSA said it would move ahead with basketball anyway. But on Thursday, the governor said basketball would be moved to the spring.The IHSA told ABC7 it hasn't heard from the state since Tuesday, so it's not comfortable commenting on the governor's latest statements.