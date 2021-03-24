Loyola Ramblers

Jacobs High School alum Cameron Krutwig now Loyola basketball star

By
ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- He was a force on the basketball court as Loyola beat No. 1 seed Illinois last weekend.

Cameron Krutwig is the leader for the Ramblers team that has drawn a national following. He's also the pride of Algonquin's Jacobs High School.

"It's not like a kid that played here four years and then left and was gone. He's a huge part of our community," said Jimmy Roberts, the Jacobs boys basketball coach.

There is the picture of Krutwig on the school's wall of fame. He signed his letter of intent to attend Loyola here four years ago.

His former government teacher is making rope necklaces in Loyola colors to show their support.

RELATED: Sister Jean, 101, cheers on her beloved Loyola Ramblers at 'The Big Dance' in Indianapolis
EMBED More News Videos

A fully-vaccinated Sister Jean is in Indianapolis this week to cheer on her Loyola Ramblers in the NCAA tournament.



"It's just something we put together to honor him. We're excited and proud of him," said Steven Stukenberg.

Krutwig was a freshman during Loyola's final four run three years ago. But this year, as a senior, he has also addressed the media after games.

"We definitely think we're one of the best teams in the country, but we have to back it up with your play," Krutwig said in the post-game news conference Sunday.

"The way he's carrying himself with those interviews makes an English teacher proud," said Molly Fisher, Krutwig's teacher.

Coach Jimmy Roberts was at the game Sunday in Indianapolis to support his former player, just as Krutwig comes back to Jacobs to support his school. The two talk just about every day.

"He's just become a good friend. During the season, there's nobody I communicate with more than him," said Roberts.

Jacobs' students are encouraged to wear maroon and gold on Friday to show their support for their most famous basketball alum for Cameron Krutwig Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsalgonquinmarch madnessloyola ramblersncaa
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOYOLA RAMBLERS
Lucas Williamson narrates film about 1963 Ramblers' NCAA win
Loyola to take on Oregon St. in Sweet 16 after win over Illinois
Loyola Chicago upsets U of I, heads to Sweet 16
U of I, Loyola Chicago to face-off in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in shooting outside Bridgeview Secretary of State facility
Uber driver fatally shot while trying to fight off carjacker, family says
Gov. Pritzker receives COVID vaccine; IL reports 2,793 new cases
What is the future of downtown Chicago?
Waukegan renaming 2 schools due to namesakes' ties to slavery
Cook County releases 16K first-dose vaccine appointments
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
Show More
Cubs unveil new touchless entry system at Wrigley Field
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
More TOP STORIES News