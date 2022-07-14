Man found dead after Spring Grove house fire brings dozens of departments to scene

SPRING GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found dead after a house fire in far north suburban Spring Grove early Thursday morning, fire officials said.Spring Grove fire crews responded just after 2:45 a.m. to a fully involved structure fire in the 900-block of Main Street.Dozens of fire departments helped Spring Grove firefighters extinguish the blaze, as there was a lack of fire hydrants in the area.The Spring Grove fire chief said firefighters found one person deceased on the scene. Fox Lake fire officials confirmed a man, who was the sole occupant of the one-story ranch-style home, died.The Fox Lake Fire Protection District is investigating the incident, but it does not appear suspicious.Main Street was closed between Wilmot Road and Edgewood Court during the incident.