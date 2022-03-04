St. Patrick's Day

Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 holds annual corned beef and cabbage dinner

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Plumbers Local 130 holds annual corned beef and cabbage dinner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's big St. Patrick's Day weekend is fast approaching.

Thursday night, as part of those festivities, the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 held its annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner.

The traditional Irish meal was served to a sold out crowd at the union hall in the West Loop.
Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot were both in attendance.

The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 is in charge of dyeing the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day. This year's river dyeing and St. Patrick's Day parade will be held on March 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowest loopst. patrick's day
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
'Dancing Grannies' preparing for comeback after parade attack
Trinity Irish Dance Company returns to the stage
Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade queen crowned
South Side Irish Parade set to return this year
TOP STORIES
Red-Purple bypass damaged mere months after opening
Lightfoot sued for allegedly berating lawyer over Columbus statue
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
'Fear in their eyes': TX investigators describe horror house
'Great Resignation' jobseekers push for more control, remote work
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, colder by the lake Friday
Show More
Who the feds interviewed in Mike Madigan indictment
Chicago gas prices creep up to or pass $5
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer out on bond
No perp walk for ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan
Basic income pilot announced for suburban Cook County residents
More TOP STORIES News