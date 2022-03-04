Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 holds annual corned beef and cabbage dinner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's big St. Patrick's Day weekend is fast approaching.Thursday night, as part of those festivities, the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 held its annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner.The traditional Irish meal was served to a sold out crowd at the union hall in the West Loop.Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot were both in attendance.The Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 is in charge of dyeing the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day. This year's river dyeing and St. Patrick's Day parade will be held on March 12.