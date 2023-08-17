A panel is throwing out some recommendations to give the famous stretch of the city new life.

Chicago Loop Alliance wants to see State Street transformed into future

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State Street is often considered the city's front porch, connecting arts with shopping and so much more.

"This is my vision of Chicago. I love State Street," Chicago resident Austin Parks said.

There's the iconic Chicago Theatre and the bronze clock on Macy's lining the historic route.

"It's definitely probably the street I'm on the most in Chicago," Chicago resident Sarah Knoll said.

"The public realm is changing. The way people are using downtown is changing. It was changing before the pandemic; it's certainly changed since then," said Michael Edwards, president and CEO of the Chicago Loop Alliance.

So, the organization partnered with Urban Land Institute Chicago and the city to discuss the historic stretch during a Wednesday night meeting at Harold Washington Library, highlighting the present challenges, while also discussing the potential waiting to be unlocked.

"There's the high office vacancy coming out of the pandemic; there is changing consumer behavior and retail stores are struggling," panel chairman Mark Kelly said. "I would argue right now State Street is transactional and institutional. We have to flip that. It has to be a place you want to linger, not just move through."

A panel proposed transforming State Street into three character zones: arts and culture to the north, a central commercial zone and a civic and educational zone to the south.

"By creating an environment that utilizes the space we already have, it increases programming and utility of the street," said Lesley Roth, with the LaMar Johnson Collaborative.

The Chicago Loop Alliance also touted the success of Sundays on State this year, even throwing out the idea of expanding it into the week to further strengthen a place that unites the city.

"A place that's so accessible and reachable by buses, trains and cars, it really becomes everyone's town square," said Dave Broz, with Columbia College Chicago.

The panel is now calling on State Street stakeholders to come together to discuss ways to turn these recommendations into reality.