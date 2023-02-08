Chicago man charged with street racing, reckless homicide in death of pedestrian in Clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is charged with reckless homicide and street racing for a hit-and-run that killed a 40-year-old woman last summer.

Police said at the time they believed the crash was connected to other drag racing and stunt driving incidents in the city.

On August 28, 2022, at about 1:37 a.m., Chicago police said

It happened in the Clearing neighborhood's 6400-block of South Cicero Avenue at about 1:37 a.m., police said.

A 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old were driving southbound at high speeds in two separate Sedans, police said. The man changed lanes before striking a woman's vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as 40-year-old Shawman Meireis. She was taken to Christ Hospital, where she died.

Aaron Guerrero, 27, of Chicago is now charged in her death. Chicago police said he was taken into custody Monday and charged with one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and one felony count of aggravated street racing.

He is due in bond court Wednesday.