deadly shooting

Surveillance video: Police seek help identifying suspect in deadly shooting at CTA Red Line station

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is looking to identify a suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a CTA Red Line station.

It happened at the 79th Street station back on June 15.

Surveillance video shows the armed man, who was wearing a hoodie, walking through an alley.

He arrived at the station, fired the gun, and then ran off before getting to a black SUV and speeding away.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the person is asked to call Chicago police.
