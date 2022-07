Surveillance video: Police seek help identifying suspect in deadly shooting at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is looking to identify a suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a CTA Red Line station. It happened at the 79th Street station back on June 15.Surveillance video shows the armed man, who was wearing a hoodie, walking through an alley.He arrived at the station, fired the gun, and then ran off before getting to a black SUV and speeding away.Anyone with information or who recognizes the person is asked to call Chicago police.