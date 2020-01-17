Texas ISD teacher charged with fondling 3rd grade students at Christmas party

SPRING, Texas -- A Spring elementary school teacher has been charged after investigators say he fondled two girls at a third grade Christmas party.Danilo Rafael Martinez, a 47-year-old teacher at Eickenroht Elementary School, has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, and has been released on two $75,000 bonds.According to court charging documents, one of the girls made an outcry and an investigation was launched last month.Investigators say the two girls reported that the teacher hugged them, rubbed against them and touched "their private parts."Both girls told investigators that Martinez touched them several times including one time at a school Christmas party.