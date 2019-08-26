Are you tired of receiving pesky scam phone calls?
According to SocialCatfish.com, there were more than 250,000 robocalls in Illinois last year, making it the fifth highest state in the nation for robocalls.
Illinois saw roughly 252,935 robocall complaints filed in 2018.
In April 2019, there were 3.5 billion telemarketing and robocalls made to mobile phones in the United States. The number of robocalls is expected to continue to rise, as technology advances.
While some businesses use robocalls for legitimate purposes, an astounding 43% of all robocalls are scams, SocialCatfish.com found.
So, what do you do? Well, you should still sign up for the "Do Not Call" registry.
Even though many of these calls are scams, it could help reduce some of the robocalls.
Check and see if your carrier has built-in software to stop some of these calls. Also, try searching for apps that may block them.
Tired of pesky scams over the phone? How to prevent robocalls
QUICK TIP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More