Last-minute gift ideas for the techie in your life

Have you been procrastinating on buying that gift for the techie in your life? Well USA Today Tech-Life columnist Jennifer Jolly told us about gifts in all price ranges.
1. Wyze Cam ($20): This is one of the most affordable smart home cameras on the market - so that you never miss a moment away from who and what you love most no matter where you are in the world. The camera shoots 1080p Full HD and live streams it to an app on your smartphone. It has night vision, voice control, and all the bells and whistles of more expensive models, but for a fraction of the cost. While live streaming, you use two-way audio to speak with your friends and family through the Wyze app too.
2. Soundcore Rave Mini Party Speaker ($150):
This wireless Bluetooth speaker is perfect indoors or out. With an 18-hour battery life on a single charge, it will be the life of the party, electrifying the air, sending bass surging through the crowd. The LED light show glows, ebbs, and flows along with the beat. It's waterproof and shockproof - it even floats back to the surface when fully submersed and continues to pump out the tunes. Takes your holiday celebration right into the New Year.
3. ibi ($130, on sale for $110): Every parent needs one of these - It's like personal cloud storage for all of your photos and videos. Set it up through an app on your smartphone and it back-ups photos, videos and social content the minute you walk in the door. It has 1TB of storage; which is enough space for approximately 250,000 photos or 100 hours of video.
4. Lenovo Yoga C940, $999.99
This is a NEW touchscreen convertible 2-in-1 laptop that offers a ton of bang for your buck: Featuring a gorgeous 14-inch 4K touchscreen display, speedy 512GB SSD, and impressive all-day battery life. Redesigned hinge housing a Rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar with two additional speakers. The C940 wakes instantly from sleep and has a fingerprint reader that works for added security.
5. Tineco PURE ONE S12 Cordless Smart Vacuum ($600/On sale right now for $440)
This Tineco cordless vacuum cleaner is another one of my favorite gadgets of the year. It uses artificial intelligence to detect particles smaller than the width of a human hair and automatically adapt its suction power to the dust amount in real-time - allowing for deeper, quieter cleans. I can vacuum and talk on the phone or watch TV. I like the little built-in "headlight" here - shows all of the dirt, dust, pet hair, yucky stuff there, and then gone! Instant gratification.
