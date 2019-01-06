Quick Tip: Digital estate planning

Digital estate planning may be a little morbid but you have to think about what happens to your social life and digital life after you die.Are your social media, banking and email accounts in the right hands?You can do this by yourself or you can get a lawyer.You should write down all of social media, banking and email information. All of those user names and passwords.The trick is that you want this information to be safe with your family and your loved ones, but you also want to make sure it is safe and secure. You should put it in a locked safe or locked filing cabinet.