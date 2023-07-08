WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

The Goddess and Grocer, PAWS Chicago team up on special menu to support shelter animals

Pours For Paws event will take place Saturday at Randolph location in Fulton Market

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 8, 2023 3:29PM
The Goddess and Grocer, PAWS team up to support shelter animals
EMBED <>More Videos

The Goddess and Grocer and PAWS Chicago are teaming up on a special menu to support shelter animals. The kick-off event is in Fulton Market.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Goddess and Grocer is celebrating the dog days of summer with a special promotion in partnership with PAWS Chicago. From July 8 - Aug. 11, the Goddess team will donate $1 from each special menu item sold to PAWS Chicago. Menu items are available at all locations, including Fulton Market, which has a dog-friendly patio and walk-up window.

To celebrate the kick-off of the special menu, The Goddess and Grocer is featuring a Pours For PAWS tasting on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Fulton Market location, 911 W. Randolph St. Tickets are $30, which includes an all-access tasting across wine, beer, kombucha and juice tasting stations, hors d'oeuvres and desserts provided by The Goddess & Grocer. You can purchase tickets here.

SEE ALSO: Rescue kittens, puppies arrive at PAWS Chicago, moved from Tennessee shelter after tornadoes

PAWS Chicago Menu - available July 8 - Aug. 11:

- RUFFaletta Sandwich $13.95 - sweet soppressata, capicola, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, provolone, olives, artichokes, Caruso's hot giardiniera, sweet red peppers, fresh tomato focaccia

- Cheese Tax - a slice for pups! $0.50 each

- PAWsta Side Salad $5.95 - grilled chicken breast, broccoli, chickpeas, spinach, red onions, cavatappi pasta, chipotle ranch (available to-order / pre-packaged for Grab n Go)

- Puppy Chow Cookie $3.95 - peanut butter cookie with peanut butter chocolate topping and crunchy "puppy chow" bits

- Puppuccino - Free

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW