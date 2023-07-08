The Goddess and Grocer, PAWS Chicago team up on special menu to support shelter animals

The Goddess and Grocer and PAWS Chicago are teaming up on a special menu to support shelter animals. The kick-off event is in Fulton Market.

Pours For Paws event will take place Saturday at Randolph location in Fulton Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Goddess and Grocer is celebrating the dog days of summer with a special promotion in partnership with PAWS Chicago. From July 8 - Aug. 11, the Goddess team will donate $1 from each special menu item sold to PAWS Chicago. Menu items are available at all locations, including Fulton Market, which has a dog-friendly patio and walk-up window.

To celebrate the kick-off of the special menu, The Goddess and Grocer is featuring a Pours For PAWS tasting on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Fulton Market location, 911 W. Randolph St. Tickets are $30, which includes an all-access tasting across wine, beer, kombucha and juice tasting stations, hors d'oeuvres and desserts provided by The Goddess & Grocer. You can purchase tickets here.

SEE ALSO: Rescue kittens, puppies arrive at PAWS Chicago, moved from Tennessee shelter after tornadoes

PAWS Chicago Menu - available July 8 - Aug. 11:

- RUFFaletta Sandwich $13.95 - sweet soppressata, capicola, mortadella, fresh mozzarella, provolone, olives, artichokes, Caruso's hot giardiniera, sweet red peppers, fresh tomato focaccia

- Cheese Tax - a slice for pups! $0.50 each

- PAWsta Side Salad $5.95 - grilled chicken breast, broccoli, chickpeas, spinach, red onions, cavatappi pasta, chipotle ranch (available to-order / pre-packaged for Grab n Go)

- Puppy Chow Cookie $3.95 - peanut butter cookie with peanut butter chocolate topping and crunchy "puppy chow" bits

- Puppuccino - Free