Chicago police are searching for a missing teenager. Thoudens Goldman, 16, vanished at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

16-year-old boy located after going missing at Chicago O'Hare Airport: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager that went missing at O'Hare Airport Monday has now been found, Chicago police said.

Police issued an update Wednesday, saying 16-year-old Thoudens Goldman has now been located.

Police said Goldman was originally reported missing after he did not board his connecting flight on Monday morning.