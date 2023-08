Chicago police are searching for a missing teenager. Thoudens Goldman, 16, vanished at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

16-year-old boy goes missing at Chicago O'Hare Airport: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager has vanished at Chicago O'Hare Airport.

Police said 16-year-old Thoudens Goldman did not board his connecting flight on Monday.

SEE ALSO | Man questioned in Montana after Arizona teen Alicia Navarro reappears following 4 years missing

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a light blue Nike sweatshirt. He also had a grey Adidas backpack.

Chicago police asked anyone who sees him to contact them at 312-746-6554.