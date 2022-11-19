WATCH LIVE

Lincoln Square's Timeless Toys shares Christmas gift options for kids

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, November 19, 2022 4:53PM
Looking for Christmas gifts for kids? Timeless Toys Chicago in Lincoln Square shared its 2022 holiday gift guide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can shop local as you start checking items off those Christmas lists.

The Timeless Toys team specializes in early childhood education, music and psychology and is known for having a deep knowledge of the products in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Stella Kukadia with Timeless Toys sayid some of the holiday trends this year include stuffed animals, indoor toys and toys where kids can combine art and skill, such as jewelry-making kits.

