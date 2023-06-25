WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Northwest Indiana: LIVE radar

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 25, 2023 6:47PM
LIVE radar
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather is possible in parts of Northwest Indiana on Sunday.

A Tornado Watch was issued for La Porte and Starke counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan until 7 p.m. CDT.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for La Porte County until 2 p.m. CDT and Starke County until 2:30 p.m. CDT.

A thunderstorm hit Chicago and its suburbs overnight, causing damage in some areas.

A tree fell on top of a car in west suburban Cicero. That happened at 29th Street and South Cicero Avenue. No injuries have been reported, but firefighters were called to the home.

Parts of Lake County, Illinois saw plenty of rain overnight

Most of the rain has moved out of the Chicago area, but it has been seeing some more rain drops later Sunday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW