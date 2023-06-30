Illinois Traffic: NASCAR, Fourth of July travelers pack roads across Chicago area

NASCAR Chicago traffic and Fourth of July travelers are packing roads across the area Friday and throughout the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Traffic was heavy on the outbound Kennedy Friday morning, as a record number of people are expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July.

But some residents are choosing to stay back to enjoy Sweet Home Chicago.

"I hate traveling. Now? Forget it. I don't want to be stuck in an airport," Chicago resident Ramona Sanchez said. "My nephew is coming from California, so I'm going to barbecue for him."

AAA estimates that nearly 3 million Illinois residents will hop in the car for the Fourth of July, potentially shattering travel records.

But John Wallis said the city's poor air quality is keeping him indoors for the holiday.

"I use this because the smog is so bad that you really can't get out," Wallis said.

Amada Guerre said the city has plenty to offer for the Fourth, which is keeping her and her family at home.

"Air quality is bad, everything is really expensive and I like it here," Guerre said. "Just hanging out! You know, catching good barbecue, catching good fireworks, hanging out with my peeps."

With the first-ever NASCAR Street Race this weekend, there is plenty to do for those hoping to avoid packed roadways.

If you do plan to drive, AAA said the best time to hit the road is early in the morning or late in the evening.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day on the roads.