Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks after fleeing on foot from ISP traffic stop on I-94

A person was found dead on the tracks at the 95th Red Line station after someone fled from Illinois State Police during traffic stop on I-94.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead on CTA tracks after he fled from Illinois State Police on Saturday evening.

ISP said a trooper stopped the 30-year-old male from Crest Hill on Interstate 94 southbound at 95th Street for a code violation just before 7:50 p.m.

During the traffic stop, the man got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, ISP said. The trooper lost sight of the person who was running away.

A short time later, ISP troopers learned that the same man was found dead on nearby CTA Red Line tracks.

The CTA said Red Line trains were operating only between Howard and Garfield due to police activity at the 95th Street station, but have since been operating as normal.

Police did not immediately provide any further information.