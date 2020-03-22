metra

Freight train derails in Elgin, Metra trains delayed

ELGIN (WLS) -- Metra customers have web advised to expect delays after a freight rain derailed near National Street in Elgin overnight Sunday.

The derailment happened at a around 1:30 p.m.

Both inbound and outbound Milwaukee West Line trains will originate and terminate at Bartlett for the time being.

Customers at Elgin and National Street will have to use the Bartlett Station.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Metra will provide updates as they become available, but customers should expect delays, as the exact times of train departures are not known.
