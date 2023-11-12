1 dead after car crashes into train in Garfield Ridge: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after a car crashed into a train Saturday night on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood's 5900 block of South Natoma Avenue near West 59th Street.

Someone driving a 2012 red Cadillac sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed before going up an embankment and striking a parked maintenance train, police said.

The rail line also told ABC7 the train was parked at the time of the crash. It is used to resurface and repair tracks.

Police said the male driver, whose age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.