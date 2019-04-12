Windy City LIVE

2019 Taste of Iceland

It's a festival celebrating everything about Iceland! The four day event is April 11 - 14.

Chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason from the Dill restaurant in Iceland, stops by WCL to give us a preview of the special tasting menu that will be at the Elske restaurant, 1350 W. Randolph St., Chicago, during this festival.

It's not just food - there are cocktails, music, film and a lecture.

Check out the Iceland Naturally website for all the details: https://icelandnaturally.com/event/taste-iceland-chicago-2019/

Also, there a chance for you to win a trip for two to Iceland!

From The Blackstone Hotel in Chicago to the Black Sand Beaches of Iceland as you experience two of the world's finest destinations. Commence your travels at the heart of Chicago's Cultural Mile in the historic Blackstone hotel to relax before the next leg of your adventure in Iceland with complimentary transportation to O'Hare provided by the hotel.

Fly direct through Icelandair and touchdown in Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, where you'll have the chance to explore the country's cultural and natural wonders, including the famed black sand beaches, with accommodations for three nights. To enter for a chance to win this fabulous trip, go to https://abc7chicago.com/windycitylive/ and click on promotion for the rules and all the details.
