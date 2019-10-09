Beauty expert Brittney Levine shares travel-ready beauty products

It's the beginning of the holiday travel season. Want to keep up a great beauty routine without having to package all your product in containers? Style expert Brittney Levine has TSA-approved beauty products that are ready to travel.
1) ON THE PLANE: Patchology On the Fly Kit
Patchology On the Fly Kit
$20.00
www.patchology.com
-Need a vacation? Chances are your skin does, too.
-Book a getaway and stash this convenient little kit in your carry-on.
-Whether you're a masque devotee, or you can't decide which one to try first, this kit has everything covered.
-Hydrate your skin, illuminate your complexion, wake up tired eyes, and smooth your lips for the true royal treatment, no matter when pampering calls.
-Includes 1 FlashMasque Hydrate, 1 FlashMasque Illuminate, 1 pair FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, and 1 FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gel
2) HAIR: Olaplex Shampoo & Conditioner
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & Conditioner
$14.00 / each
www.sephora.com
-Known for their hair bond-building treatments, Olaplex recently came out with their shampoos and oils and had to expand to their travel line
-A highly moisturizing, reparative shampoo & conditioner that leaves hair easy to manage, shiny and healthier with each use.
-Conditioner protects and repairs damaged hair, split ends and frizz by re-linking broken bonds.
-Good for all hair types
-Color safe
-Free of parabens, Sulfates, gluten, animal by products
3) HAIR: Living Proof Travel Size No Frizz Humidity Shield
Living Proof Travel Size No Frizz Humidity Shield
$23.00
www.sephora.com
-Living Proof definitely lives up to its name!
-This particular spray is essential.
-A combination of humidity and hair is never cute especially when traveling
-Keep this bottle in your bag for midday touchups when strands start to frizz.
-One quick spray immediately calms hair down and combats humidity.
4) SKIN: OLAY RETINOL24
Olay Retinol24
$28.99
www.olay.com
-Olay's NEW Retinol24 Night Collection includes a fragrance free moisturizer, serum and eye cream.
-Designed in three forms to make it easier to find the perfect place in your daily skincare routine.
-With this new product range, you will see brighter, smoother skin with virtually no irritation, 24 hours' worth of hydration and a visible skin transformation in 28 days.
-The Night Serum in particular won the 2019 Beauty Awards in Health and Best Night Cream for Oily Skin in O The Oprah Magazine for the 2019 Fall Beauty O-Wards!
-It's formulated with two types of retinol, as well as Vitamin B3 and peptides.
-Ingredients work to improve your skin in several areas over time, including fine lines, dryness, uneven skin tone, and visible pores.
5) SKIN: MitoQ Supplements
MitoQ Supplements
$103.95 (Skin Support Complex) / $114.95 (Skin Protection Complex)
www.mitoq.com
-Even though sun and beach weather may be behind us, that doesn't mean that we should stop thinking about how to protect and nourish our skin.
-There are two new ingestible beauty products that should become a part of everyone's fall must-have list of innovative products that can help your skin feel energized, supple, smooth and youthful.
-MitoQ Skin Support Complex and Skin Protection Complex work in an entirely new way to rejuvenate your skin at the cellular level.
-The hero ingredient in these products is MitoQ, a world-first, mitochondria-targeted CoQ10 antioxidant that helps create energy within cells and neutralize free radicals.
-MitoQ, along with other micro-nutrients included in Skin Support Complex and Skin Protection Complex, helps support and nourish the skin from the inside out.
-Because these ingestible beauty products are supplements, they are TSA approved and can be taken everywhere with you!
6) SUNSCREEN: Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder
Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder
$30.00
www.sephora.com
-We all get nervous to sweat and apply sunscreen
-This was the first product I found that didn't make my skin break out!
-Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder has the most amazing reviews!
-The SPF 45 mineral powder protects your face from UVA and UVB rays, keeps your skin matte, and nourishes it thanks to ingredients like ceramide 3 and olive glycerides.
-Powder sunscreen is also vegan, cruelty-free, and packed with antioxidants, vitamin E, and vitamin C.
-Anti-oxidants help with pollution and environmental factors that affect the skin on a daily basis,
-Great for those with oily skin as it works to absorb excess oils.
