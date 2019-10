Beauty expert Brittney Levine shares travel-ready beauty products

It's the beginning of the holiday travel season. Want to keep up a great beauty routine without having to package all your product in containers? Style expert Brittney Levine has TSA-approved beauty products that are ready to travel.Patchology On the Fly Kit$20.00-Need a vacation? Chances are your skin does, too.-Book a getaway and stash this convenient little kit in your carry-on.-Whether you're a masque devotee, or you can't decide which one to try first, this kit has everything covered.-Hydrate your skin, illuminate your complexion, wake up tired eyes, and smooth your lips for the true royal treatment, no matter when pampering calls.-Includes 1 FlashMasque Hydrate, 1 FlashMasque Illuminate, 1 pair FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, and 1 FlashPatch Hydrating Lip GelOlaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & Conditioner$14.00 / each-Known for their hair bond-building treatments, Olaplex recently came out with their shampoos and oils and had to expand to their travel line-A highly moisturizing, reparative shampoo & conditioner that leaves hair easy to manage, shiny and healthier with each use.-Conditioner protects and repairs damaged hair, split ends and frizz by re-linking broken bonds.-Good for all hair types-Color safe-Free of parabens, Sulfates, gluten, animal by productsLiving Proof Travel Size No Frizz Humidity Shield$23.00-Living Proof definitely lives up to its name!-This particular spray is essential.-A combination of humidity and hair is never cute especially when traveling-Keep this bottle in your bag for midday touchups when strands start to frizz.-One quick spray immediately calms hair down and combats humidity.Olay Retinol24$28.99-Olay's NEW Retinol24 Night Collection includes a fragrance free moisturizer, serum and eye cream.-Designed in three forms to make it easier to find the perfect place in your daily skincare routine.-With this new product range, you will see brighter, smoother skin with virtually no irritation, 24 hours' worth of hydration and a visible skin transformation in 28 days.-The Night Serum in particular won the 2019 Beauty Awards in Health and Best Night Cream for Oily Skin in O The Oprah Magazine for the 2019 Fall Beauty O-Wards!-It's formulated with two types of retinol, as well as Vitamin B3 and peptides.-Ingredients work to improve your skin in several areas over time, including fine lines, dryness, uneven skin tone, and visible pores.MitoQ Supplements$103.95 (Skin Support Complex) / $114.95 (Skin Protection Complex)-Even though sun and beach weather may be behind us, that doesn't mean that we should stop thinking about how to protect and nourish our skin.-There are two new ingestible beauty products that should become a part of everyone's fall must-have list of innovative products that can help your skin feel energized, supple, smooth and youthful.-MitoQ Skin Support Complex and Skin Protection Complex work in an entirely new way to rejuvenate your skin at the cellular level.-The hero ingredient in these products is MitoQ, a world-first, mitochondria-targeted CoQ10 antioxidant that helps create energy within cells and neutralize free radicals.-MitoQ, along with other micro-nutrients included in Skin Support Complex and Skin Protection Complex, helps support and nourish the skin from the inside out.-Because these ingestible beauty products are supplements, they are TSA approved and can be taken everywhere with you!Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder$30.00-We all get nervous to sweat and apply sunscreen-This was the first product I found that didn't make my skin break out!-Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder has the most amazing reviews!-The SPF 45 mineral powder protects your face from UVA and UVB rays, keeps your skin matte, and nourishes it thanks to ingredients like ceramide 3 and olive glycerides.-Powder sunscreen is also vegan, cruelty-free, and packed with antioxidants, vitamin E, and vitamin C.-Anti-oxidants help with pollution and environmental factors that affect the skin on a daily basis,-Great for those with oily skin as it works to absorb excess oils.