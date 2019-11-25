Quick Tip

How to avoid accumulating travel debt during the holidays

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you know how much the average consumer spends on holiday travel?

According to Creditcards.com, the average consumer in December will spend about $1,000 if they're flying that same month.

Roughly 40% of those people will put that travel on a credit card.

It might be tempting to pay for airfare on a credit card with a rewards program, but remember many of those have high interest rates.

So, if you're thinking about doing this and you can't pay it off right away, try instead to see if you can open up a credit card with a 0% interest rate.

But make sure you pay off the balance before that 0% spikes up.
