Metra looks to extend rail services to Kendall County; Yorkville City Council to vote on potential station locations

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra is looking to expand far west into Kendall County.
Due to a growing travel demand, Metra said they initiated the Kendall Extension Study to look into the feasibility of extending the BNSF commuter rail line beyond its existing terminus in Aurora.
The study examined potential yard locations, as well as rail stations.
The city council meeting Tuesday in Yorkville to figure out where that Metra station will be located.
Trains would service Yorkville, Montgomery, Oswego, Plano and Sandwich.
How Metra would pay for the expansion is not yet clear.
