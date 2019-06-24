Quick Tip: Vacation fraud

About one in five Americans have been scammed or nearly scammed when booking vacations online. According to this study, some people have lost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000.
How to protect yourself?
- Only use vacation websites that your security software identifies as SAFE.
- Stay on a trusted platform and don't get lured away by a deal that looks too good to be true.
- Avoid your vacation conducting transactions on a public Wi-Fi connection where connections are not secure.
These tips will help ensure that you can travel with piece of mind.