Quick Tip: Vacation fraud

Only use vacation websites that your security software identifies as SAFE.



Stay on a trusted platform and don't get lured away by a deal that looks too good to be true.





Avoid your vacation conducting transactions on a public Wi-Fi connection where connections are not secure.



It's summer vacation time, but don't get taken for a ride. The warning signs and how to avoid this, from Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles.About one in five Americans have been scammed or nearly scammed when booking vacations online. According to this study , some people have lost anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000.How to protect yourself?These tips will help ensure that you can travel with piece of mind.