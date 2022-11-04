WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Tropicana orange juice spray bottles help you make the perfect mimosa at home

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, November 4, 2022 7:30PM
EMBED <>More Videos

The "Tropicana mimosa maker" is basically a spray bottle that spritzes your preferred amount of juice into your champagne.

If you're stuck at home and you are in the mood for a morning pick me up, Tropicana has come up with an idea that can help.

It is a device to create your own mimosa.

The "Tropicana mimosa maker" is basically a spray bottle that spritzes your preferred amount of juice into your champagne.

The device has several settings: whisper, spritz and shower.

Tropicana is only selling a limited amount but says the mimosa maker would be a perfect gift for the holidays. However, if you go to the store looking to find it, you'll be disappointed. The company has only made them available through a sweepstakes on their website.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.