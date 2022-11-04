Tropicana orange juice spray bottles help you make the perfect mimosa at home

The "Tropicana mimosa maker" is basically a spray bottle that spritzes your preferred amount of juice into your champagne.

If you're stuck at home and you are in the mood for a morning pick me up, Tropicana has come up with an idea that can help.

It is a device to create your own mimosa.

The device has several settings: whisper, spritz and shower.

Tropicana is only selling a limited amount but says the mimosa maker would be a perfect gift for the holidays. However, if you go to the store looking to find it, you'll be disappointed. The company has only made them available through a sweepstakes on their website.