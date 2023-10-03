Ford lays off 330 workers at Chicago Heights stamping plant amid UAW strike

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Ford is laying off 330 workers at a south suburban plant as a result of an ongoing strike at the Chicago Assembly Plant, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Those layoffs are happening at the stamping plant in Chicago Heights, Ford said.

The workers are not part of the union, and are not striking. They work at a separate facility from the assembly plant, where union workers are on strike.

Ford said the strike is impacting its stamping facility since that plant makes and sends parts to the workers that have stopped working.

The president of the local UAW chapter representing striking workers told ABC7, "The domino effect will continue as the strike prolongs. Ford knows we are all interconnected."

Ford said 930 employees have been impacted by what they call strike-related layoffs.