Ukraine rally Chicago: Demonstrators continue to condemn 'unprovoked Russian military invasion'

By
Chicago rally continues to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calls for more action overseas come as the beleaguered Eastern European country enters its second month since Russia invaded Ukraine.

This rally started at Water Tower, where U.S. Senator Dick Durbin spoke Sunday in support of protesters outraged over the "unprovoked Russian military invasion of Ukraine."

"I'm especially honored by the Ukrainian-American population here in Chicago, one of the largest in the United States. The solidarity you have shown from start to finish is amazing -- it inspires me -- all who are gathered here today," Durbin said. "Let us make certain that this isn't the end of our commitment but the beginning."

"My grandparents came from Ukraine," said Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky. "They lived there and finally came to the United States early in the last century. My grandfather was a peddler. He sold vegetables through the alleys in his horse and wagon in the city of Chicago -- a hard worker, and I am proud of my Ukrainian heritage."

President Biden added extra muscle to his words Saturday, delivering forceful remarks from Ukraine from Poland.

Watch the complete speech given by President Biden in Poland, wrapping up his trip to Europe amid the war in Ukraine.



The president called the war a "strategic failure" for Russia.

Politicians and their remarks Sunday further reinforced Biden's tough stance against Russia.

From Water Tower, activists marched to Millennium Park as they proudly waved Ukrainian flags.

Sunday's march was organized by the Ukrainian Consulate Chicago and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

Whether or not the continued show of support from lawmakers has offered any solace to the crowd has yet to be seen.
